Kinneret Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 14,892 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.47.

Illumina Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ILMN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.36 and a 52 week high of $248.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

