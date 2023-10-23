Kinneret Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in PTC by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 57.9% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 34.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth about $8,553,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Activity

In other PTC news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,585.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,585.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,889.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $910,898. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PTC traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.68. 58,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.57 and a 200 day moving average of $138.40. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $152.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $542.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.35 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 14.90%. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on PTC

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.