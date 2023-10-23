Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives $17.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KTOS

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,057.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $76,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,057.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $54,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,006.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,673 shares of company stock valued at $919,075 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,562,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,473,000 after buying an additional 173,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,312,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 396,408 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,278,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,374,000 after purchasing an additional 166,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,217,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,303,000 after purchasing an additional 656,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,302,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,404,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

KTOS stock opened at $17.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.93 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.