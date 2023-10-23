Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on November 9th

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th.

Krispy Kreme has a payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Krispy Kreme to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

DNUT opened at $12.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.80, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.62. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $408.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.89 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. Analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DNUT shares. HSBC reduced their price target on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

