Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th.

Krispy Kreme has a payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Krispy Kreme to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Krispy Kreme Trading Down 2.0 %

DNUT opened at $12.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -124.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $408.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.89 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after acquiring an additional 745,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after acquiring an additional 655,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,177,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DNUT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

View Our Latest Report on Krispy Kreme

About Krispy Kreme

(Get Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.