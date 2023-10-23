Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Barclays

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $95.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $88.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA Stock Up 0.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $64.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1,624.91 and a beta of 2.02. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $37.97 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average of $79.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 40.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 29,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 80.5% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Free Report)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.