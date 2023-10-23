Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 78.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 149,146 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Lazard by 88.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 2.9% in the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lazard by 2.1% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 18,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lazard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of LAZ opened at $28.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $43.44.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.06 million. Lazard had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 30.45%. Lazard’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently -1,111.05%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Stories

