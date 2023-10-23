Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 175.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5,050.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $90.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.19 and a 200 day moving average of $85.28.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

