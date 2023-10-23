Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Purchases 20,670 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the period. Physicians Realty Trust accounts for 0.5% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 12,306 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 86,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,291,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,217,000 after purchasing an additional 58,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.82.

Insider Activity at Physicians Realty Trust

In related news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,776 shares in the company, valued at $751,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. purchased 2,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,020.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,518.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DOC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.22. 103,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,552. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.05%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.