Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Purchases 4,374 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 131.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Kellanova comprises 0.5% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 7.0% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 114,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 2.9% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter worth $51,392,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 2.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter worth $43,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on K shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $4,622,876.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,254,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,774,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $4,622,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,254,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,774,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $6,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 666,800 shares of company stock valued at $38,844,306. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of K stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.81. 279,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.01. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

