Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of LEJU opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05. Leju has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

Institutional Trading of Leju

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Leju at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

