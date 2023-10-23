LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.20

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPL. StockNews.com began coverage on LG Display in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded LG Display from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

LG Display Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 42.32% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LG Display

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LG Display by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LG Display by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of LG Display by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of LG Display by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of LG Display by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Further Reading

