Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Cut to “Market Perform” at TD Cowen

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LICY. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LICY

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

NYSE LICY traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,846,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,247. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Li-Cycle will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Li-Cycle

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Li-Cycle by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Li-Cycle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 190,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 5.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.