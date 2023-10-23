Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.95.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LBRT

Liberty Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE LBRT traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $20.62. 527,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,178. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. Liberty Energy has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $21.25.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 37.67% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 63,010 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $1,040,295.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 796,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,149,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 63,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $1,040,295.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 796,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,149,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,060 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $324,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,940,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,993,193.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,118 shares of company stock worth $5,235,762. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 8,240.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.