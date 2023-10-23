LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
LPTH has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a buy rating for the company.
LightPath Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 million. Analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.69% of the company’s stock.
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LightPath Technologies
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.