Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Mkm

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $150.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $128.00. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lindsay in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Lindsay Stock Performance

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $115.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $183.08.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.63. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lindsay will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lindsay

In other Lindsay news, insider James Scott Marion sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $54,606.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,114.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindsay

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Lindsay by 193,938.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 834,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,573,000 after buying an additional 833,936 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 166.8% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 219,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after buying an additional 136,991 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth $21,112,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Lindsay by 461.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,977,000 after purchasing an additional 123,619 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lindsay by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,133,000 after buying an additional 104,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

