Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Trading 2.4% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.4% during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $119.89 and last traded at $118.36. 5,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 90,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.61.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Roth Mkm upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.64.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.82 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Scott Marion sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $54,606.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,885 shares in the company, valued at $778,114.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lindsay by 23.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 3,576.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 195.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

