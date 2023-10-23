Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Makes New $570,000 Investment in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. F5 makes up 1.5% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,278,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of F5 by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,551 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 292,656 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $42,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $146,194.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,800.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $146,194.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,800.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $160,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,394.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,292 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on F5 from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F5

F5 Trading Down 0.1 %

F5 stock opened at $148.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.05. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $167.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.