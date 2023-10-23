Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Reduces Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cardinal Health comprises about 1.9% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAH opened at $92.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 93.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 202.02%.

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

