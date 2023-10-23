LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $47.88

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.88 and last traded at $47.93, with a volume of 75262 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LKQ. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

LKQ Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $54.04.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

