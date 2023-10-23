LSV Asset Management Acquires 334,548 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,412,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,548 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $107,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 38,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $15.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.57.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HST. HSBC began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.