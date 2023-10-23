LSV Asset Management Boosts Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.98% of National Fuel Gas worth $93,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 14.8% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth about $4,537,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 36.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 76,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 1.3 %

NFG opened at $53.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.66. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $68.22.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.