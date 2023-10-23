LSV Asset Management Boosts Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,527,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,825 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.67% of DXC Technology worth $94,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,540,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,900,000 after buying an additional 1,223,426 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,333,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,563,000 after buying an additional 35,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,927,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,625,000 after buying an additional 232,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,151,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,231,000 after buying an additional 402,534 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,008,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,965,000 after buying an additional 30,979 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Price Performance

DXC stock opened at $20.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.92. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

