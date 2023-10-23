LSV Asset Management Boosts Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,607,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,413 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $151,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 253.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

MGIC Investment Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MTG opened at $16.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $18.25.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.51 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 67.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Articles

