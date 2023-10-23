LSV Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 165.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,915,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,062,404 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.60% of Graphic Packaging worth $118,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,983,000 after buying an additional 566,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after buying an additional 377,055 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,717,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,177,000 after buying an additional 749,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $216,432,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.6% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,300,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,063,000 after buying an additional 406,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $20.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

