LSV Asset Management Buys 633,500 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,118,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 633,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $107,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 6.5 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $23.29 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.