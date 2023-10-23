LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,357,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 249,707 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.14% of Silgan worth $110,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,128,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,667,000 after purchasing an additional 868,999 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1,925.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,802,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,425,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,527,000 after purchasing an additional 466,104 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,381,000 after purchasing an additional 436,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $133,396.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $443,169.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,167.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $133,396.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Silgan from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Silgan stock opened at $40.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.44. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

