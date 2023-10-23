LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 922,821 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 11,630 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in VMware were worth $132,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 75.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in VMware by 101.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.25.

VMW opened at $150.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.76. The firm has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $181.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,030,337.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

