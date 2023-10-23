LSV Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.11% of Lear worth $94,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 90.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Lear in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 21.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Lear by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $132.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $117.79 and a 1-year high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.01.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.12. Lear had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

In related news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,598,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,598,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $416,817.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,134.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,392 shares of company stock worth $3,931,260 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.55.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

