LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,606,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.63% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $119,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $244,895,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JEF. Morgan Stanley raised Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $4,803,626.43. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,744,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,484,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $4,803,626.43. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,744,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,484,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $8,081,905.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,225,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,004,559.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 578,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,017. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $32.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.40. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

