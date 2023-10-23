LSV Asset Management Has $100.02 Million Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,857,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,960 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.86% of Mosaic worth $100,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Mosaic by 64,942.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,380,407,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,314,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,285,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mosaic by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,316,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $794,460,000 after purchasing an additional 81,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,410,000 after purchasing an additional 160,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $412,663,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Mosaic by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS stock opened at $35.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.00. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $57.46.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

