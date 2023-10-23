LSV Asset Management Has $104.56 Million Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,542,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 129,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $104,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Marathon Oil by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 305,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 190,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 785,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,655.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 454,226 shares of company stock worth $12,277,084. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 2.4 %

MRO opened at $28.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

