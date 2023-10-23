LSV Asset Management Has $104.92 Million Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,295,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $104,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at $524,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $67.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.03. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $317.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.58 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.