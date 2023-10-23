LSV Asset Management Has $145.83 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,118,783 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 289,340 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.59% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $145,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.4 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.