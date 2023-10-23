LSV Asset Management Has $90.72 Million Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,652,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,145 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.07% of Macy’s worth $90,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE M opened at $11.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.86. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.46%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

