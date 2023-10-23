LSV Asset Management Has $98.08 Million Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 903.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,732,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460,340 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.33% of Capri worth $98,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Capri by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after purchasing an additional 119,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Capri by 6.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after purchasing an additional 177,979 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in Capri by 8.6% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,731,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,032,000 after purchasing an additional 216,464 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Capri by 27.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,707,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,246,000 after purchasing an additional 581,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Capri by 135.6% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,503,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Capri Stock Performance

CPRI stock opened at $51.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.39. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $69.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Capri had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.