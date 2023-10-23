LSV Asset Management Lowers Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,862,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.68% of Hillenbrand worth $95,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,595 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 5,408.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,484,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,068,000 after buying an additional 2,438,983 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,561,000 after buying an additional 144,765 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,498,000 after buying an additional 276,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,537,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,058,000 after acquiring an additional 30,899 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $38.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.21. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

