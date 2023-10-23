LSV Asset Management Purchases 100,145 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,652,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,145 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.07% of Macy’s worth $90,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in M. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 148.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 119,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 71,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 19.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Macy’s Price Performance

NYSE M opened at $11.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.86.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.1654 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.44%.

Macy’s Profile

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.