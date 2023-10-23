LSV Asset Management Purchases 10,400 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,664,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $179,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $38.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.01. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. Nomura downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.48.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

