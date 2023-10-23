LSV Asset Management Purchases 22,694 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,811,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 22,694 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $102,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $23.49 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 86.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

