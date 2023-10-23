LSV Asset Management Purchases 285,300 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.33% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $135,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $536,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,470,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $72.85 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.03%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

