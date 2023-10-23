LSV Asset Management Raises Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,384,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $101,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,217,000 after buying an additional 2,695,094 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,463,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,771,000 after buying an additional 450,362 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 59.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,298,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,718,000 after buying an additional 1,969,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 12.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,962,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,796,000 after buying an additional 551,124 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $201,401,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.27.

Shares of KSS opened at $21.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $35.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -196.08%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

