LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,580,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.19% of Ally Financial worth $96,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its position in Ally Financial by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after purchasing an additional 281,795 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,065,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,094,000 after purchasing an additional 254,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Ally Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $24.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $35.78.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. Ally Financial’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

About Ally Financial

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.