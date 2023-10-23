LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,080,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 243,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 5.00% of Navient worth $112,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Navient by 299.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Navient by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $380,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681,104.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Navient Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $16.83 on Monday. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a current ratio of 12.78.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.53 million. Navient had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

