LSV Asset Management Sells 16,566 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,864,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,566 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.08% of Diodes worth $172,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Diodes by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,571,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Diodes by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Diodes by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In other news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $218,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $164,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $218,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $655,248 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIOD has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Diodes from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Diodes Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DIOD opened at $74.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.33 and a 12-month high of $97.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day moving average is $85.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.12 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

