LSV Asset Management Sells 249,707 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,357,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 249,707 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.14% of Silgan worth $110,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Price Performance

NYSE:SLGN opened at $40.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.06.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.08). Silgan had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $443,169.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,167.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $133,396.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $443,169.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,167.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

See Also

