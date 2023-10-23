LSV Asset Management Sells 259,100 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,772,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.36% of MetLife worth $156,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE MET opened at $60.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.19. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.93%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.