LSV Asset Management Sells 26,370 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,992,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,370 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $166,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 6.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 241.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 135,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after acquiring an additional 95,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 49.2% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EMN stock opened at $71.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average of $81.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.