LSV Asset Management Sells 304,100 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,034,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 304,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in WestRock were worth $117,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 203.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 75.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in WestRock by 110.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:WRK opened at $34.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $39.30.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.39. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

WestRock Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

