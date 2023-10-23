LSV Asset Management Sells 648,100 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,202,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $112,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth $595,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GT opened at $12.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

